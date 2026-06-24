Watch Rob Zombie's new video for ﻿'The Great Satan﻿' track 'Tarantula'

Rob Zombie has premiered the video for "Tarantula," a track off his new album, The Great Satan.

Despite the song's title, the video is surprisingly short on creepy-crawlies, and instead finds Zombie rocking out in a basement with skeletons hanging on either side of him. Basically, it looks like what we imagine a Spirit Halloween looks like during the offseason.

You can watch the "Tarantula" video on YouTube.

The Great Satan was released in February. It also includes the single "(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller."

Zombie will launch a U.S. tour alongside Marilyn Manson in August.

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