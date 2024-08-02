Watch RHCP's Chad Smith hear & play Bring Me the Horizon's "Can You Feel My Heart" for first time

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has delivered a sequel to his viral cover of Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill."

As you may recall, Smith played drums along to Jared Leto and company's mid-2000s alt hit after hearing it for the very first time in a video for the YouTube channel Drumeo. Since it was uploaded in September 2023, the video has been viewed more than 15 million times.

Now, Drumeo has released a follow-up tasking Smith with performing the drums for another song he's never heard before: Bring Me the Horizon's "Can You Feel My Heart." Like with the drum cover of "The Kill," Smith did his playthrough of "Can You Feel My Heart" in just one take.

Upon learning the band behind "Can You Feel My Heart," Smith exclaimed, "Who the f*** is that?" Despite not being familiar with the music of the English rockers, Smith felt that the song was "cool" and "well orchestrated."

Smith and the rest of Red Hot Chili Peppers wrapped a U.S. tour in July supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.