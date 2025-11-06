Watch Rage's Zack de la Rocha, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament in new skateboarding music doc

Rage Against The Machine In Concert - New York, NY Zack de La Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at Madison Square Garden on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images) (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha and Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament are featured in a new documentary about skateboard music.

The 22-minute film, titled Intense Energy: Sounds of Skateboarding, "explores the intersections of skateboarding and underground music, where it started and how it evolved into what it is today."

"Because I grew up around all this privilege but was without, I had to create a world of my own," de la Rocha says in the doc. "Because if your dignity is being challenged on a daily basis, you need the tools to defend yourself. And skating became a way by which I did that."

You can watch Intense Energy: Sounds of Skateboarding on YouTube. A screening will take place in New York City on Nov. 21.

