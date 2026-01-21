Watch Peyton Manning, Post Malone & Shane Gillis sing Limp Bizkit in Bud Light Super Bowl teaser

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Bud Light is rolling into Super Bowl Sunday with some help from Limp Bizkit.

Fred Durst and company's hit "Rollin'" soundtracks a big game teaser ad for the beer brand, which has premiered via The Hollywood Reporter.

The clip stars former NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning, music star Post Malone and comedian Shane Gillis riding in a car with a keg of Bud Light on their way to a wedding. "Rollin'" starts playing during the drive, and the trio sings and nods along.

"This is my favorite part right here!" Manning declares.

Super Bowl 60 will air Feb. 8 on NBC from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

