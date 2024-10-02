Watch The Offspring's Dexter Holland join The Beach Boys at Oceans Calling

The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland made a surprise appearance during The Beach Boys' set at Maryland's 2024 Oceans Calling festival.

The "Self Esteem" rocker joined the Mike Love-led band for a rendition of their classic "Wouldn't It Be Nice." You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration now via The Offspring's Instagram.

The Beach Boys join the growing list of The Offspring's live collaborators — over the past year, they've performed with Queen's Brian May, Ed Sheeran and Yungblud.

Meanwhile, The Offspring is gearing up to release a new album, SUPERCHARGED, on Oct. 11. They're celebrating the record's arrival with a performance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! airing Oct. 9.

