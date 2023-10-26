Watch New Years Day's "Vampyre" performance on WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc

New Years Day performed their new single "Vampyre" during the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc wrestling event Tuesday night.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to have the incredible opportunity to perform alongside our beloved WWE family once more," the "Shut Up" rockers say in a statement. "WWE NXT holds a special place in our hearts as it's where we first began our journey alongside the amazing Rhea Ripley."

You may recall that NYD's Ash Costello previously recorded Ripley's entrance theme, "Brutality."

The band adds, "It is truly an honor to return to this platform as New Years Day performing our new song 'Vampyre,' especially as a tribute to our favorite holiday."

You can watch New Years Day's NXT performance streaming now on YouTube.

"Vampyre" premiered in September. It follows NYD's 2022 single "Hurts Like Hell" and their 2019 album, Unbreakable.

