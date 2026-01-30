Watch new videos from Bush, Daughtry & Atreyu

Bands including Bush, Daughtry and Atreyu have all premiered new videos on this New Music Friday.

Bush has released the video for "I Am Here to Save Your Life," a track off their 2025 album, I Beat Loneliness. It includes live and backstage footage of Gavin Rossdale and company on tour.

Daughtry's video accompanies their song "ANTIDOTE," the closing track off their 2025 EP, SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO). The black-and-white visual finds frontman Chris Daughtry delivering an impassioned performance as rain pours down on him.

Atreyu's debuted the video for their new single, "Ego Death." It begins with guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel getting kidnapped by their bandmates and ends with them forced into a dueling guitar competition on a cliffside.

("Ego Death" video contains uncensored profanity.)

