Watch the new trailer for 'The Beatles Anthology' series

Disney+ is bringing back The Beatles' Anthology series in November, and now, they are giving fans a look at the project.

The streaming service has released a trailer for The Beatles Anthology, a restored and remastered version of ABC's 1995 documentary that featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr telling stories of their life and career as The Beatles. The original series was made up of eight parts, but the new version has been expanded to include a ninth installment that features previously unseen footage of McCartney, Harrison and Starr in the '90s as they created the original Anthology series and albums.

Episodes 1-2 of The Beatles Anthology will debut Nov. 27, with episodes 7-9 debuting Nov. 28.

The Beatles are also revisiting The Beatles Anthology music with the Nov. 21 release of the Anthology Collection, featuring the original three Anthology albums plus a new fourth installment, Anthology 4. It will be released digitally and as a 12-LP or eight-CD collection.

The collection includes "Free as a Bird," which was part of Anthology 1, and "Real Love," which was part of Anthology 2. Both tracks, which at the time were the first new songs from The Beatles in 25 years, have been remixed by original producer Jeff Lynne. The new set also includes the band's 2023 release, "Now and Then."

Anthology 4 will also be released on its own as a three-LP or two-CD set featuring 36 tracks, including 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings, and other rare recordings.

