Watch new Primus drummer John Hoffman's audition

Shortly after announcing their new drummer, John Hoffman, Primus launched a video series documenting their search for the right person to take on the gig. The series has now reached Hoffman's audition, allowing you to see exactly how he convinced Les Claypool and Larry "Ler" LaLonde to hand him the sticks.

In the clip, Claypool and LaLonde share that Hoffman first submitted to audition for them with a video of him playing along to Primus' "John the Fisherman." After Claypool put out a notice asking those who submitted to try out things other than Primus songs, Hoffman sent in a video of him playing along to various TV show opening themes, including Seinfeld and The Jetsons, which really grabbed their attention.

During the audition, Hoffman joined Claypool and LaLonde for an open jam before rocking Primus tracks including "Those Damned Blue‐Collar Tweekers" and "Groundhog's Day."

"John Hoffman, from a musical family, steps into the Drum Derby spotlight, bringing precision, power, and a deep musical intuition to his audition," the video's description reads. "A true listener with big ears and a rabbit-like hop in his playing, he locks in effortlessly with Les and Larry, responding to every nuance with rock-solid timing and dynamic touch. His performance blends technical mastery with raw groove, making every note feel intentional and alive."

You can watch Hoffman's audition video on YouTube.

Hoffman played his first show with Primus during their set at Tool's Live in the Sand destination festival in March. Their upcoming live plans include the Sessanta spring tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, and a summer headlining tour.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

