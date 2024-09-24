Watch MGK shred as Christina Aguilera sings "Genie in a Bottle"

By Andrea Dresdale

MGK and Christina Aguilera aren't necessarily two artists you'd think would ever collaborate, but, well, here we are.

In a new episode of Spotify Anniversaries, Aguilera pays tribute to her debut album, which turns 25 this year, by performing stripped down and rearranged versions of its songs. While Aguilera is singing her #1 hit "Genie in a Bottle," MGK strolls onto the set, picks up a guitar, sits down on the carpet and starts shredding.

As the song ends, Aguilera embraces MGK, exclaiming, "That was amazing! I love it! Thank you so much." He then waves and walks off the set. Oddly, at no point is he identified.

MGK posted a clip of the moment on Instagram and wrote, "a legend @xtina thanks for letting me rock with you for the anniversary!!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!