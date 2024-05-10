Watch Metallica's full Elton John cover performance at Gershwin Prize ceremony

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

In March, Metallica played the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song ceremony in Washington, D.C., in honor of Elton John and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin. The concert aired in April on PBS, and now, Metallica has posted footage of their performance.

As previously reported, Metallica covered the epic Goodbye Yellow Brick Road opener, "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding." You can watch their eight-and-a-half-minute rendition, complete with cutaways to Elton and Taupin nodding and clapping along, streaming now on YouTube.

In covering Elton, Metallica returned the favor from when the "Rocket Man" icon contributed to a version of "Nothing Else Matters" for the 2021 Metallica Blacklist album. That recording also featured Miley Cyrus, famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

