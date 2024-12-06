Watch Mark Hoppus rock onstage with Joyce Manor at LA show

By Josh Johnson

Mark Hoppus made a surprise appearance during punk band Joyce Manor's show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The blink-182 bassist/vocalist took the stage during a performance of the song "Heart Tattoo." Hoppus posted video of the onstage collaboration to his Instagram Story.

"Love this band and love this venue," Hoppus added in a post. "Thanks for having me."

Hoppus had a busy 2024 touring with blink in support of their comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... .

