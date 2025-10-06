Watch him as he navigates: mgk covers Gorillaz's 'Feel Good Inc.'

We're guessing mgk is feeling good about his latest cover.

The "bloody valentine" rocker put his spin on the Gorillaz song "Feel Good Inc." during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. For his rendition, mgk handled both Damon Albarn's lead vocals and De La Soul's rap verses.

Mgk's previous covers include Paramore's "Misery Business" and Oasis' "Champagne Supernova."

Also during his Live Lounge appearance, mgk performed his song "vampire diaries," a track off his latest album, lost americana.

Mgk will launch a U.S. tour in support of lost americana in November.

