Watch Ghost cover Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' during 2025 Polar Music Prize ceremony

Ghost was probably wondering if this is real life or is this just fantasy while they performed "Bohemian Rhapsody" in front of Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Sweden's 2025 Polar Music Prize ceremony took place Tuesday, and awarded Queen with its prestigious Laureate title. As part of the event, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge, dressed as his latest Papa V Perpetua character, led a rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" alongside Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson and the Eric Ericson Chamber Choir.

You can watch video of the performance streaming now on YouTube. Keep an eye out for May and Taylor standing up and applauding.

Forge, who is Swedish, is no stranger to the Polar Music Prize, having previously performed at the 2018 ceremony in honor of Metallica.

