Watch Foo Fighters' "Everlong" performance from upcoming ﻿Austin City Limits episode

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

PBS has shared a preview of Foo Fighters' upcoming episode on its long-running music performance TV series, Austin City Limits.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, captures a show-closing rendition of "Everlong" performed solo by Dave Grohl.

"I don't like to say goodbye, so I usually just say goodnight," Grohl says in introducing the song.

The full Foo Fighters Austin City Limits episode will premiere Saturday, November 18, on PBS. It will also be available to stream following the broadcast via the PBS app and PBS.org.

