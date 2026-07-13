Watch Flea perform on NPR's ﻿'Tiny Desk'

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is featured in the latest installment of NPR's Tiny Desk performance series.

Changing between his signature bass, trumpet and vocals, Flea performed three songs off his debut solo album, Honora: "Traffic Lights," "Morning Cry" and "A Plea." He was backed by a four-piece band that featured guitarist Jeff Parker, saxophonist and keyboardist Josh Johnson, bassist Anna Butterss and drummer Deantoni Parks.

"I'm just one part of this ensemble," Flea says of the collective.

You can watch Flea's Tiny Desk performance streaming on YouTube.

Honora was released in March, and features a guest spot from Radiohead frontman and Flea's Atoms for Peace bandmate Thom Yorke. It also includes an instrumental cover of the Frank Ocean song "Thinkin Bout You."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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