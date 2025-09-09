Watch Drowning Pool rock with ﻿﻿Offset & JID on '﻿The Tonight Show'

Drowning Pool performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, joining Offset and JID for a performance of the rappers' song "Bodies."

As its title suggests, "Bodies" samples Drowning Pool's signature song of the same name. For the Fallon performance, Drowning Pool rocked their "Bodies" while Offset and JID rapped their verses over it.

"Last night was INSANE," Drowning Pool writes in an Instagram post Tuesday. "Massive thanks to everyone that made this happen, who watched, screamed, and felt the energy with us."

"Most of all — this one was for Dave," the band adds, referring to late original frontman Dave Williams. "Always with us."

Along with getting sampled by Offset and JID, "Bodies" was recently remixed by electronic music duo SOFI TUKKER.

