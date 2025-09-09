Watch Drowning Pool rock with ﻿﻿Offset & JID on '﻿The Tonight Show'

Offset, JID & Drowning Pool on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' (Todd Owyoung/NBC)
By Josh Johnson

Drowning Pool performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, joining Offset and JID for a performance of the rappers' song "Bodies."

As its title suggests, "Bodies" samples Drowning Pool's signature song of the same name. For the Fallon performance, Drowning Pool rocked their "Bodies" while Offset and JID rapped their verses over it.

"Last night was INSANE," Drowning Pool writes in an Instagram post Tuesday. "Massive thanks to everyone that made this happen, who watched, screamed, and felt the energy with us."

"Most of all — this one was for Dave," the band adds, referring to late original frontman Dave Williams. "Always with us."

Along with getting sampled by Offset and JID, "Bodies" was recently remixed by electronic music duo SOFI TUKKER.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!