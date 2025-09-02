Watch Daron Malakian surprise System of a Down cover band at Chicago bar

Daron Malakian of System of a Down performs at the Banc of California Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

System of a Down just played two concerts at Chicago's Soldier Field, and while in the Windy City, guitarist Daron Malakian also took the stage at a much, much smaller venue.

Malakian shares in an Instagram post that he was hanging around Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood when he heard the intro to the SOAD song "Needles" playing from a nearby bar called The Cubby Bear. He decided to check it out and found a System cover band called Peephole performing.

"I walked right to the front of the stage and surprised the band and the audience," Malakian writes. "This was all so spontaneous. The look on everyone's faces was priceless. To be honest, I was just as surprised as anyone else was that this was happening."

Malakian then joined Peephole for a rendition of the song "Cigaro."

"So many stars had to align for me to end up at the right place and right time," Malakian says. "One of the coolest moments I've ever had!!! I'll always remember this night, and I'm sure everyone that was there will never forget it either!!!!!!"

Malakian will go back to playing stadiums when System's tour continues with shows Wednesday and Friday at Toronto's Rogers Stadium.

