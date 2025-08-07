Watch Brent Smith's son join Shinedown for 'Second Chance' performance

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at The Kia Forum on August 03, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shinedown's recent show in Milwaukee featured a special guest: frontman Brent Smith's son.

The younger Smith joined his dad's band for a performance of the song "Second Chance." You can watch footage of the father-son moment on Shinedown's Instagram.

From the reaction of Papa Smith and the crowd, he did even better than the best he can.

"One for the books," the post's caption reads. "A proud moment at Milwaukee’s @fiservforum. Killed it."

Shinedown is currently on their U.S. Dance, Kid, Dance tour, with support from Bush and Morgan Wade. The band's put out three new songs in 2025: "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.