Watch Bradley Nowell's son perform with surviving Sublime members

Bradley Nowell's son, Jakob, performed alongside his late father's Sublime bandmates Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh during a recent Los Angeles concert.

The Sublime Facebook page shared video of the set, capturing a rendition of the song "Same in the End."

"Bud and Eric hadn't shared the stage together in over a decade, and it was the first time Jake shared the stage with both of them," the caption reads. "The feedback, messages, and response has been appreciated and overwhelming. Everyone had a blast, and that is what it's all about."

Bradley died in 1996, just months before the release of Sublime's hit self-titled album, which is now certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA. In 2009, Wilson and Gaugh teamed up with singer Rome Ramirez to revive the band, which was later renamed Sublime with Rome. Gaugh parted ways with Sublime with Rome in 2011.

The Los Angeles concert was a benefit for Bad Brains frontman H.R., who's been dealing with health problems. You can donate now via GoFundMe.

