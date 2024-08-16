Watch the Blue Man Group play along to My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade"

The YouTube channel Drumeo has put a twist on its popular "Heard for the First Time" series.

Past videos have featured drummers such as Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers playing alongside a song that they'd never heard before. In its latest video, Drumeo picked the My Chemical Romance anthem "Welcome to the Black Parade," but instead of just inviting one drummer, it brought in the famed Blue Man Group.

Joined by musical director Josh Matthews, the trio put their spin on the emo classic using a variety of different percussion methods. You can watch the result streaming on YouTube.

MCR, meanwhile, will be performing their album The Black Parade in full during their performance at Las Vegas' When We Were Young festival in October. The Blue Man Group will also be playing shows in Vegas at the same time, if My Chem wants some extra percussive accompaniment.

