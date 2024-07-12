Watch Anthrax's Charlie Benante learn blink-182's "MORE THAN YOU KNOW"

Metal Fest 2024 Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante learns the drums to the blink-182 song "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" in the latest video from Drumeo.

As opposed to its "Hearing Songs for the First Time" series, which asks drummers to come up with their own parts to a song they'd never heard before, the YouTube channel recruited Benante for the "Learning Songs as Fast as Possible" series. In that one, Drumeo gives drummers a song with the drum parts included, which they have to learn, you guessed it, as fast as possible.

In giving Benante "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," a cut off blink's 2023 comeback effort, ONE MORE TIME..., Drumeo notes that it's "the first recorded example of [Travis Barker] playing double bass."

All told, Benante finished his final take of the song at just over 28 minutes.

Benante will be hitting the road with the reformed Pantera in August while opening for Metallica.

