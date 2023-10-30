Watch Anthrax's Joey Belladonna perform national anthem at Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift may not have been there to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 29, but a very different kind of musician was at the game.

Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna was on hand at Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High to sing the national anthem before the game. The "Madhouse" singer posted footage of his performance, for which he wore a Broncos coat, on his Instagram.

"Thank you Denver Broncos for your hospitality and the honor to sing the National Anthem at Mile High Stadium!" Belladonna writes in the caption. "And without saying, thank you to the 62nd Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base for their participation and service."

Perhaps it was Belladonna's rendition that inspired the Broncos, who won the game 24-9 and snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Either that, or Chief tight end Travis Kelce was too distraught that girlfriend Swift wasn't in the bleachers.

