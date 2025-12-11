Watch AFI's new video for 'VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK'

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album artwork. (Run For Cover Records)
By Josh Johnson

AFI has premiered the video for "VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK," a track off the band's new album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

The clip features live footage from AFI's concert at San Diego's SOMA venue in November, and features visual effects befitting of the "Miss Murder" outfit's current '80s goth aesthetic.

You can watch the "VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK" video on YouTube.

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... was released in October. It's the follow-up to 2021's Bodies.

AFI will launch a second U.S. leg in support of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... in April. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!