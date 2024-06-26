Watch 10-year-old guitarist shred Papa Roach's "Last Resort" on '﻿America's Got Talent'

Trae Patton/NBC

By Josh Johnson

The audience of America's Got Talent was losing their sight and losing their mind when 10-year-old Maya Neelakantan rocked Papa Roach's "Last Resort" on guitar during her audition on Tuesday's episode.

Maya, who's from India, has been building buzz online thanks to her guitar skills — she even caught the attention of Tool's Adam Jones, who sent her one of his signature Gibson guitars. She brought those skills to the national stage with her AGT performance, during which she played the Jones guitar.

All four judges voted to send Maya to the next round, and Papa Roach encouraged their fans to support her in her AGT journey.

"P Roach fans let's tap in on this tonight and help this girl get to the finals!" the band wrote in an Instagram post.

