Warped Tour announces 2026 Washington, DC, date

Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

The Warped Tour comeback will last for at least another year.

The festival has announced a return to Washington, D.C., in 2026, taking place June 13-14. Presales begin Friday at noon ET.

For more info, visit VansWarpedTourDC.com.

Warped Tour just held its first 2025 festival in D.C. over the weekend, ending its six-year hiatus. The lineup included Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low, Sublime, Ice Nine Kills, Avril Lavigne and Asking Alexandria.

Other 2025 Warped Tour shows will take place July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!