The Warning announces summer tour dates

Here's a warning for you: The Warning is hitting the road.

The sister rockers have announced a summer run of headlining tour dates, kicking off July 6 in St. Louis and wrapping up July 23 in Minneapolis.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheWarningBand.com.

The Warning will be touring in support of their 2024 album, Keep Me Fed, which includes the single "S!CK."

You can also catch The Warning opening for Halsey's U.S. tour in May.

