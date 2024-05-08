The Wallflowers announce full-album '﻿﻿Bringing Down the Horse'﻿ concert

The Wallflowers have announced a concert featuring a full-album performance of 1996's Bringing Down the Horse.

The show will take place October 2 in Los Angeles. Along with Bringing Down the Horse, The Wallflowers will cover the 1982 Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers album Long After Dark in its entirety.

For ticket info, visit WallflowersMusic.com.

Bringing Down the Horse was the second Wallflowers album and spawned the hit "One Headlight," as well as the singles "6th Avenue Heartache," "The Difference" and "Three Marlenas."

The Wallflowers' latest album is 2021's Exit Wounds, which marked the group's first full-length release in nine years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.