Walk to the Hills: Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson rocks with Pantera in Paris

Though he's known for running to the hills, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson slowed things down during a surprise onstage collaboration with Pantera.

Dickinson joined the reformed groove metallers during their concert in Paris on Saturday for a performance of their signature song, "Walk." In fan-shot footage, you can see Dickinson take the stage about halfway through the song to add some back vocals to the chorus.

On Instagram, Panetra reposted pictures of the moment taken by famed rock photographer Ross Halfin.

"I was absolutely surprised to see Bruce Dickinson backstage, and it was nice to see him do 'Walk,'" Halfin writes. "A very unexpected collision of worlds."

Pantera has been touring since 2022 with a lineup featuring vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.