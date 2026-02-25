Wage War announces new EP + US tour

'It Calls Me By Name' EP artwork. (Fearless Records)

Wage War has announced a new EP called It Calls Me By Name.

The five-track set is due out April 17. The first single is called "SONG OF THE SWAMP," which Wage War describes as a "tone setter" for the EP.

"'SONG OF THE SWAMP' is rooted in where we're from," the band says. "Driven by Florida and the raw aggression of nature, it's a heavy track built on tension and hostility."

You can watch the "SONG OF THE SWAMP" video on YouTube.

It Calls Me By Name follows Wage War's 2024 album, STIGMA, which spawned the #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay hit "MAGNETIC."

Wage War has also announced a U.S. tour stretching from April 28 in Phoenix to May 31 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The bill includes Nevertel and Orthodox.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WageWarBand.com.

Here's the It Calls Me By Name track list:

"SONG OF THE SWAMP"

"4x4"

"BLINDFOLD"

"KARMA"

"PURIFY"

