Wage War announces fall US tour

Wage War performs at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 14, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Falling In Reverse: God Is A Weapon Tour - The Woodlands, TX

Wage War has announced a U.S. tour.

The fall trek, dubbed the Emergency Broadcast tour, launches Oct. 25 in San Antonio and wraps up Nov. 27 with a home state show in Orlando, Florida.

The bill will also include We Came As Romans, Varials and Cane Hill.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. ET. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WageWarBand.com.

Wage War released a new EP titled IT CALLS ME BY NAME in April. The band's most recent album is 2024's STIGMA.

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