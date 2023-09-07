Volbeat's Michael Poulsen debuts new song "Desert of Doom" with Asinhell band

Metal Blade Records

By Josh Johnson

Asinhell, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen's death metal side project, has released a new song called "Desert of Doom."

"'Desert of Doom' was inspired by Bolt Thrower, Death, Entombed, and Motörhead," says Poulsen. "Bang your head 'til it doesn't bang no more!"

You can listen to "Desert of Doom" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Desert of Doom" will appear on the debut Asinhell album, Impii Hora, due out September 29.

Volbeat's most recent album is 2021's Servant of the Mind. The group plans to record a new album in 2024.

