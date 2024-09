Volbeat has shared an update on their next album.

In a Facebook video Thursday, the Danish rockers share that they're entering the studio the week of Sept. 23 to record the upcoming effort, which is set to be released in 2025.

"We have all the songs we need for the next album," says frontman Michael Poulsen.

Volbeat's most recent album is 2021's Servant of the Mind, which spawned the singles "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Shotgun Blues."

