Volbeat is gearing up for a big week.

In a Facebook post, the Danish rockers share that they'll be announcing details of their new album and an upcoming tour on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.

The news will also be accompanied by the premiere of a new single.

Volbeat's most recent album is 2021's Servant of the Mind, which spawned the singles "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Shotgun Blues."

