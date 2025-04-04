Volbeat premieres new song, 'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom'

The story of Volbeat's new song is in its title.

The track is called "In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom" and is about, as frontman Michael Poulsen describes it, "the outcasts and fallen angels of God — all the angels that were cast out of Heaven."

"I'm being told to collect them in this big wagon and bring them to a barn," Poulsen explains. "There's a ritual going on where the fallen angels are being sacrificed to Satan's spawn to create soldiers for a new dark kingdom."

He continues, "So, instead of inviting my lady out to go to the cinema, I say, 'I have something better. You have to see what's going on in this barn ... we've been invited to see the birth of Satan’s spawn and watch the world go down. How about that?'"

Pouslen allows that "some people will read the lyrics and go, 'What’s wrong with this dude?'"

"But, it's all for fun," he adds. "It's like a silly horror movie. Or is it?"

"In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom" will appear on Volbeat's upcoming album, God of Angels Trust, due out June 6.

Volbeat will launch a U.S. tour with Halestorm in July.

