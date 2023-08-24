Volbeat plans to record new album in 2024

By Josh Johnson

You won't see much of Volbeat on the road in 2024, but there's a good reason for that.

In a video posted to the band's Facebook, frontman Michael Poulsen shares that the Danish rockers plan to spend the next year working on a new record, the follow-up to 2021's Servant of the Mind.

"We're not gonna tour next year, but we are gonna write a new album and go into the studio to record the album," Poulsen says. "So next time we're on the road, it'll be with a bunch of new songs."

Pouslen adds that Volbeat has "a lot of great ideas" for the upcoming record.

While Volbeat won't be touring in 2024, Poulsen plans to hit the road with his newly launched death metal side project, AsinHell. The debut AsinHell album, Impii Hora, will be released September 29.

