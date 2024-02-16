Volbeat planning 2025 release for next album

Tons Of Rock 2023 - Day 2 Per Ole Hagen/Redferns (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Volbeat is planning to release a new album in 2025.

In a Facebook post, the Danish rockers have shared a video revealing that they've written four new songs. In the caption, they write, "We've been busy writing new music….new album in 2025?"

Volbeat previously said they would not be touring in 2024 so that they can focus on recording their next record.

The most recent Volbeat album is 2021's Servant of the Mind, which includes the singles "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Shotgun Blues." In 2023, longtime guitarist Rob Caggiano announced that he was leaving the group.

