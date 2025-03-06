Volbeat announces new album + tour; listen to single 'By a Monster's Hand' now

As promised, Volbeat has delivered a heaping helping of music and tour news.

The Danish rockers have announced a new album, God of Angels Trust, as well as a massive world trek in support of it.

God of Angels Trust will drop June 6, and you can listen to lead single "By a Monster's Hand" now. Its accompanying video is streaming on YouTube.

"In the past, I've taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them," says frontman Michael Poulsen. "This time, I wanted to make a Volbeat record without thinking too much about it."

"Instead of following any kind of structure I said, 'Okay, there are no rules,'" he continues. "'I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.' That was freeing for me and made it exciting to write this album."

The tour, meanwhile, launches in June with a Canadian leg co-headlined by Three Days Grace. The U.S. leg will then run from July 17 in Denver to Aug. 22 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and also features Halestorm on the bill. Volbeat will then head to Europe in September alongside Bush.

If you preorder the album via Volbeat's website by Sunday at 5 p.m. local time, you'll receive access to a presale beginning March 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Volbeat.dk.

Here's the God of Angels Trust track list:

"Devils are Awake"

"By a Monster's Hand"

"Acid Rain"

"Demonic Depression"

"In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom"

"Time Will Heal"

"Better Be Fueled than Tamed"

"At the End of the Sirens"

"Lonely Fields"

"Enlighten the Disorder (By a Monster's Hand Part 2)"

