If you cannot sleep, cannot dream tonight, that may be because you've realized that blink-182's untitled album is turning 20.

The "All the Small Things" outfit's fifth studio effort was first released on November 18, 2003. Coming off the one-two pop-punk punch of 1999's Enema of the State and 2001's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, the trio of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker decided to change things up on the untitled album, leading to a darker and more experimental sound.

Lead single "Feeling This" certainly rocked as hard as any past blink-182 tune, though it carried a more mature presence for a band that was known for juvenile humor. But perhaps the biggest sonic departure came in the form of "I Miss You," a moody ballad featuring piano and cello.

Despite its shift in style, "I Miss You" soon became one of blink's most popular and beloved songs. The track has also lived on thanks to many memes of DeLonge's unique annunciation on certain lyrics, such as "The voice inside my yead."

"Untitled" also spawned the singles "Down" and "Always," and includes a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith called "All of This." The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Leading up to "untitled," tensions had grown between the blink band members, partly driven by DeLonge and Barker playing together in the side project Box Car Racer without Hoppus, eventually leading to the band's breakup in 2005.

Blink-182 reunited in 2009 and produced one album, 2011's Neighborhoods, before Hoppus and Barker parted ways with DeLonge in 2015. They reunited with DeLonge in 2022 and released the new album ONE MORE TIME... in October 2023.

