Vinyl reissue of Audioslave's ﻿'Out of Exile﻿' announced

A new vinyl reissue of the Audioslave album Out of Exile has been announced.

The record will be available on June 12 on standard 180g black vinyl, as well as limited-edition D2C black liquid vinyl inspired by the original album cover artwork.

Out of Exile, originally released in 2005, marked the sophomore album from Audioslave, made up of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk. It spawned the singles "Be Yourself," "Your Time Has Come" and "Doesn't Remind Me."

Audioslave put out one more album, 2006's Revelations, before breaking up in 2007. They reunited for a one-off show in January 2017. Cornell died just months later in May 2017.

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