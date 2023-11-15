Vinyl 40th anniversary reissue of Slayer's 'Show No Mercy' announced

Slayer's 1983 debut album, Show No Mercy, is being reissued on vinyl in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The LP will be available in two variants: gold black dust and a limited-edition "blood"-filled disc. You can preorder your vinyl of choice now via the Metal Blade Records web store.

Show No Mercy launched the career of one of the most influential metal bands of all time and propelled Slayer to their status as one of the Big Four of thrash metal alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax. In all, Slayer released 12 studio albums before calling it quits in 2019.

Meanwhile, guitarist Kerry King recently started teasing the arrival of his first post-Slayer project, set to debut in 2024.

