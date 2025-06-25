Van Halen’s 'Balance' getting 30th anniversary expanded edition

The 30th anniversary of Van Halen's tenth studio album Balance is being celebrated with an expanded reissue, which will offer a boatload of extras for fans.

Balance (Expanded Edition), dropping Aug. 15, will be released as a two-LP/two-CD/Blu-Ray set featuring a remastered edition of the original album, along with audio and video rarities, like the B-side "Crossing Over," and non-album tracks like "Humans Being" and "Respect the Wind," which were originally featured on the Twister soundtrack.

The set will also include eight live performances from the band's 1995 show at London's Wembley Stadium, including a performance of "The Seventh Seal," which is out now via digital outlets.

The expanded edition's Blu-ray will include restored promo videos for songs like "Can’t Stand Lovin’ You," "Not Enough," and others, along with a previously unreleased live clip of "The Seventh Seal," shot in Minneapolis in 1995.

In addition to the full expanded set, Balance will be released as a standalone two-CD set featuring the remastered album and the rarities, as well as on vinyl, marking the album's first time on vinyl in three decades.

Balance (Expanded Edition) is available for preorder now.

Released in January 1995, Balance was the band's last studio album with frontman Sammy Hagar and the last to feature bassist Michael Anthony. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

