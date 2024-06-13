Van Halen shares previously unseen live footage of “Top of the World” performance

Van Halen fans are getting another preview of the upcoming expanded edition of the band's ninth studio album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge.

The band just shared a previously unreleased live performance video of "Top Of The World," recorded at a Dec. 4, 1991, concert at West End Marketplace in Dallas, Texas.

"Top of the World" was a Billboard 100 top-40 hit for Van Halen, peaking at #27. It also hit #1 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart.

Dropping July 12, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition) will include the remastered original album, along with an album of rarities and live tracks from the Dallas concert. It will include two LPs, with an etching of the Van Halen logo on the fourth side, plus two CDs and a Blu-Ray that will include the Dallas concert, along with the official music videos for "Right Now," winner of the 1992 MTV VMA for Video of the Year, "Poundcake," "Runaround" and "Top of the World."

For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition) is available for preorder now.

Released June 17, 1991, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge was Van Halen's third album with Sammy Hagar. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, where it spent three weeks. The album was the third of four #1s Van Halen had with Hagar, the others being 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812 and 1995's Balance.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

