The Used's Bert McCracken shares new robbietheused song, "The Feels"

Big Noise

By Josh Johnson

The Used frontman Bert McCracken has shared a new song under his solo moniker, robbietheused.

The track is called "The Feels" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"This song was inspired by my on-going battle with mental health and is about learning to lean into love and acceptance," McCracken says.

McCracken launched robbietheused in May alongside the single "Just a Little Bit."

The Used, meanwhile, wrapped a summer tour in July and will return to the road in September.

