The Used's Bert McCracken releasing new book, ﻿'In Love and Death: The Lost Notebook'

The Used frontman Bert McCracken is releasing a new book called In Love and Death: The Lost Notebook.

The Lost Notebook collects McCracken's "handwritten lyrics, poems, sketches, and personal reflections" from around the time of writing and recording The Used's 2004 album, In Love and Death.

The journal on which The Lost Notebook is based had originally been thought missing after McCracken's brother unknowingly gave it away to a friend. As McCracken shares in an Instagram post, he then saw the journal listed for sale online for $10,000. It has since been returned to him, thus allowing the release of the book.

"This notebook is a time capsule," McCracken says. "It's a snapshot of who I was, what I went through, and how those emotions turned into the music we made. Getting it back brought a rush of memories—pain, joy, chaos, and everything in between."

"I never thought I'd publish a book—unless it was weird, postmodern fiction," he continues. "But when I found this notebook again, I knew I had to share it. I was fearless then. And there's magic in what survived."

In Love and Death: The Lost Notebook is due out Nov. 4, and is available to preorder now.

The Used has been playing In Love and Death in full, as well as their 2002 self-titled debut album and 2007's Lies for the Liars, on tour while celebrating the band's 25th anniversary. The outing will return to the U.S. in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.