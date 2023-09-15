The Used's Bert McCracken guests on new version of Demi Lovato's "Give Your Heart a Break"

The Used frontman Bert McCracken guests on a new version of Demi Lovato's 2011 song "Give Your Heart a Break."

The updated recording is featured on Lovato's new album REVAMPED, which features rock versions of songs from the pop star's discography.

"With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them," Lovato shares. "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it."

REVAMPED is out now. It also includes collaborations with Slash, The Maine and guitar virtuoso Nita Strauss, who took a break from her gig touring with Alice Cooper to join Lovato's live band in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.