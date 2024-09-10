The Used's Bert McCracken announces robbietheused solo tour

By Josh Johnson

The Used frontman Bert McCracken has announced a tour with his new solo project, robbietheused.

The five-show outing begins Oct. 30 in Anaheim, California, and includes stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City and Asbury Park, New Jersey.

"My solo project has been a lot about rebirth and a way to reconnect with my childhood love for pop music," says McCracken. "So to be able to say that robbietheused is playing 5 LIVE SHOWS and gets the opportunity to sing these songs in a room with you guys is a dream come true I'm so f****** excited, nervous, grateful."

A presale begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit robbietheused.com.

McCracken launched robbietheused in May with the single "Just a Little Bit." He's also released a song called "The Feels."

The Used, meanwhile, kicks off a headlining tour Sept. 21 in Little Rock, Arkansas. They will play a run of dates with Taking Back Sunday in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!