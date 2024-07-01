The Used shares new "On My Own" live video with NX Zero

NX Zero

By Josh Johnson

The Used has shared a new live video for their song "On My Own," featuring Brazilian rock band NX Zero.

The clip was filmed when The Used was touring Brazil with NX Zero in March. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"Touring with NX zero was the best time we have ever had in South America," says frontman Bert McCracken. "We got to know the guys and were immediately friends. So honored we had this incredible opportunity."

The onstage collaboration is also available on streaming platforms, and will raise funds in support of those affected by the spring floods in the Rio Grande do Sul region.

The original "On My Own" appears on The Used's 2002 self-titled debut album.

The Used is currently on a U.S. headlining tour. They also just released a new B-sides compilation, MEDZ.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!