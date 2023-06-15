The Used premieres video for '﻿Toxic Positivity' ﻿song "Giving Up"

The Used has premiered the video for "Giving Up," a track off the band's new album, Toxic Positivity.

The animated clip is described as an "introspective journey across the imaginative landscapes of [frontman] Bert McCracken's psyche," complete with a "colorful sequence of galaxies and deserts."

"It's very original and different for The Used, but still feels very on point for us," the band says of the video. "Enjoy the ride."

You can watch the "Giving Up" video streaming now on YouTube.

Toxic Positivity, the follow-up to 2020's Heartwork, dropped in May. The Used is currently supporting the record on the Creative Control U.S. tour alongside Pierce the Veil.

