The Used headlining 2025 Emo's Not Dead concert cruise

The Used is headlining the 2025 edition of the Emo's Not Dead concert cruise, taking place February 4-8.

The bill also includes Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights and Saosin, among others.

"The best band in the world on a boat?" The Used declares. "What more could you ask for?"

Now in its third year, the Emo's Not Dead cruise has previously been headlined by Dashboard Confessional and Yellowcard.

For more info on the 2025 edition, visit EmosNotDeadCruise.com.

