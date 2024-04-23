The Used headlining 2025 Emo's Not Dead concert cruise

Sixthman

By Josh Johnson

The Used is headlining the 2025 edition of the Emo's Not Dead concert cruise, taking place February 4-8.

The bill also includes Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights and Saosin, among others.

"The best band in the world on a boat?" The Used declares. "What more could you ask for?"

Now in its third year, the Emo's Not Dead cruise has previously been headlined by Dashboard Confessional and Yellowcard.

For more info on the 2025 edition, visit EmosNotDeadCruise.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!